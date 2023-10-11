Police searching for man who burglarized Paso Robles bar

October 11, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police officers are searching for a burglar or burglars who broke into a craft beer bar and music venue early Tuesday morning and stole merchandise.

The Pour House, located at 525 Pine Street, stated in a Facebook post that a man who was wearing a mask, backward hat and what may have been a painter’s suit broke into the venue. At about 3:30 a.m., he apparently smashed a glass door in order to enter the bar.

“He stole a bunch of merchandise, so if you see anyone trying to sell hats or shirts, please let us know, or the Paso PD,” Pour House wrote on Facebook. “Sad to see this happen in our small town, as this is twice now in three years of ownership.”

Then at about 5:30 a.m., a person wearing different clothing entered the venue and reportedly stole merchandise, wine and a bag of chicharrones. It is unclear if this person was the same burglar or a different thief. [KSBY]

