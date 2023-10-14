Police arrest Paso Robles middle school student over threat
October 14, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Paso Robles police officers on Friday arrested a George Flamson Middle School student whom they say impulsively made a threat toward the school and specific students.
Authorities are not releasing additional details about the threat. The Paso Robles Police Department says it takes all threats of violence seriously.
“Please use this opportunity to speak with your children about the seriousness and consequences of their words,” the police department said in a statement. “Students making threats toward the school are subject to disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal charges.”
An investigation into the Flamson Middle School threat is ongoing. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the incident call the police department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.
