Santa Maria DUI suspect brandishes knife at deputies

October 13, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who repeatedly brandished a knife at them while attempting to evade capture on Friday in an area along the border between Santa Maria and Orcutt.

Shortly after noon., a suspected DUI driver nearly struck a vehicle, then parked in front of a liquor store in the 3500 block of Orcutt Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found 22-year-old Christian Richard Ward in his vehicle with an open container of alcohol, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Ward brandished a knife at deputies and fled on foot. Deputies followed Ward as he continued to brandish the knife at them.

The deputies attempted to apprehend the man using less-lethal weapons, including a ballistics projectile and taser. Eventually, Ward surrendered and was arrested.

Ward received medical attention for superficial injuries prior to being booked in Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail. His charges are pending.

