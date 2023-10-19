San Simeon Pier closed due to missing pylons

October 19, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California State Parks closed the San Simeon Pier to the public earlier this month after rangers discovered two of the pier’s three long support pylons were missing. [Tribune]

The long pylons had been in place during a previous inspection. But a follow-up inspection of the San Simeon Pier revealed the pylons were missing.

After making the determination, rangers contacted state engineers, who recommended that the pier be closed as soon as possible. State Parks did so immediately, closing the pier on Oct. 6.

In 1957, San Luis Obispo County built the current pier in San Simeon, replacing one commissioned by then-U.S. Sen. George Hearst in 1878. The county extended the pier by 300 feet in 1969. State Parks has controlled the pier since 1971.

Since 2021, a narrow strip on the north side of the San Simeon Pier has been closed to the public. The deck of that part of the pier was sagging as a result of age and storm damage. In the aftermath of closing that part of the pier, State Parks has been conducting a study of the problems that have potentially made the structure unsafe.

Current plans call for State Parks to add or replace about 50 piles on the San Simeon Pier, as well as about 20% of all cross beams. State Parks also plans to fix the pier’s entire curb rail and railing, as well as decking. Additionally, the agency plans to add a water line and hydrant.

Officials have yet to provide estimates as to when the pier may reopen and how much repairs will cost.

