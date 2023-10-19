Why I stand with Israel and against extermination of Jews

October 19, 2023

OPINION by ANDREA SEASTRAND

I am a resident of San Luis Obispo County and the State of California. I am a citizen of the Great Republic of the United States. I am a Catholic. I am a pro-lifer. I am a staunch opponent of totalitarian and authoritarian governments.And I am a great supporter of the State of Israel and all Jews throughout the world!

I asked the County Board of Supervisors to support a resolution in strong support of Israel and opposing the extermination of Jews.

Just look around our nation this past weekend. Thousands in New York City, San Francisco and on many universities and colleges campuses outright calling for the killing of Jews. Unbelievable.

I am crying for the thousands and thousands of our men and women who fought and died in World War II to eliminate a totalitarian government…Nazism! They gave their lives and today we see Neo Nazis in our streets of America calling for the killing of Jews. It’s surreal.

Just this past weekend, Christopher Wray, head of the FBI, warned all of domestic terrorist attacks here in the United States. The terrorists consider America to be the Great Satan.

Not surprised due to the Neo Nazism indoctrination of students at the Harvard’s and Columbia’s and many other universities and colleges across this nation.

But most importantly, it’s the open borders today…both northern and especially the southern border with thousands crossing every day and being placed on buses, trains and planes and traveling to all parts of this land including our State of California…a sanctuary state.

Previously on two occasions, I requested that this board take a position opposing the designation of this state…including this county, being a sanctuary state. And unfortunately, the motions re this request failed on a 3 to 2 vote.

Thank you Supervisor John Peschong and Supervisor Debbie Arnold for your support of the requests.

Supervisors Bruce Gibson, Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Jimmy Paulding voted against the motions and for a sanctuary state.

And so…today is another day. Please take a stand and support the State of Israel and all Jews throughout the world…and right here in our County of San Luis Obispo!

May our God have mercy on all of us.

Andrea Seastrand is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives,a grassroots activist and the current president of the Central Coast Taxpayers Association.

