Two women killed in head-on crash near Buellton

October 23, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two women died and a man was seriously injured after a pair of vehicles collided head-on near Buellton on Sunday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Morgan Bouslaugh, 22, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet westbound on Santa Rosa Road west of Highway 101. Bouslaugh was traveling at about 40 mph, according to the CHP.

Cassidy Falk, 23, was driving a 2022 Chevrolet eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, traveling at about 60 mph. For unknown reasons, Falk’s Chevrolet crossed double yellow lines and veered directly in to the path of Bouslaugh’s vehicle.

Both Falk and her passenger, 23-year-old Alia Griffin, sustained fatal injuries. Responders pronounced Falk and Griffin dead at the scene of the crash.

A helicopter airlifted Bouslaugh to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

A CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing.

