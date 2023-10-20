Vehicle shears pipe causing gas leak in San Luis Obispo
October 19, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A vehicle sheared a low-pressure line causing a gas leak in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning.
Shortly after 10 a.m., a caller reported the accident on Higuera Street by Toro Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. SoCalGas and fire department personnel arrived at the scene and turned off the sheared line.
Officials did not need to issue any evacuation orders. Authorities temporarily halted traffic in the area.
