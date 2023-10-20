Judge finds California assault weapon ban unconstitutional

October 20, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A federal judge ruled Thursday that California’s ban on assault weapons is unconstitutional, saying a 1989 prohibition against semi-automatic weapons could not stand under a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights.

While U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego agreed that weapons like AR-15 rifles are commonly used by criminals, he said the weapons were also owned by people who obey the law and feel they need firearms to protect themselves.

“The State of California posits that its ‘assault weapon’ ban, the law challenged here, promotes an important public interest of disarming some mass shooters even though it makes criminals of law-abiding residents who insist on acquiring these firearms for self-defense,” Benitez wrote in his ruling. “Nevertheless, more than that is required to uphold a ban.”

Benitez gave the state 10 days to seek a stay on the ruling as part of the appeal process.

California has already filed a notice of appeal to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has a history of upholding gun control laws.

