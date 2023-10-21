Woman beats Paso Robles man with a bat in parking lot
October 21, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A San Miguel woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly beat a Paso Robles man with a bat during a jealous rage last week.
On the evening of Oct. 12, Nick Bundren was at the Dollar General store on the 900 block of K Street in San Miguel looking to buy matching pajamas for his family when 31-year-old Janine Cesena accused him of having a relationship with her girlfriend, Bundren said. Cesena then beat 32-year-old Bundren in the head and back with the baseball bat.
First responders transported Bundren to Sierra Vista Regional Hospital in San Luis Obispo for treatment of a fractured skull, concussion and internal bleeding. Bundren lost hearing in one ear and continues to suffer issues with his sight, Bundren said. He is currently unable to drive a car or work.
His family set up a gofundme account to help with expensive related to the assault.
SLO County deputies arrested Cesena for assault. She has since been released from jail.
