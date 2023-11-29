Another recall petition filed to oust SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

November 28, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A citizens group launched a second recall effort on Tuesday to oust San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

The Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson served the District 2 supervisor a copy of the recall notice at the dais shortly before the start of Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Along with proof of service, the committee then filed a notice of intent to recall with the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

The committee points at Gibson’s alleged failures to follow open government laws, abuse of power, and his micromanagement of county departments as reasons for the recall effort.

On Nov. 14, SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano canceled the previous recall Supervisor Bruce Gibson petition after the filers missed a deadline.

The committee will now need to gather about 7,500 signatures. If successful, the recall for District 2 supervisor could be on a special ballot next year.

While the voters will then decide whether or not Gibson stays in office, they will not select his replacement.

In 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that changed the way elected officials in California can be recalled. Before 2023, the recall election permitted voters to select a replacement. Based on Assembly Bill 2584, Gov. Newsom is now charged with appointing a District 2 supervisor if Gibson is recalled.

