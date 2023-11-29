SLO gym owner pleads guilty to illicit filming and gun charge

November 28, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo gym owner Cole Corrigan pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges of illegally filming partially dressed women and one weapons charge.

Corrigan admitted to filming two women who were changing in the bathroom of CCC Fitness for his own sexual gratification and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of his plea deal, Corrigan agreed to a one year jail sentence, two years probation and to not contact the two female victims for at least 10 years.

On Aug. 29, a 22-year-old pregnant woman found a GoPro camera concealed in a white towel placed in a mop bucket in a woman’s restroom at CCC Fitness. Even though Corrigan asked her not to call law enforcement, she did.

During a subsequent raid of Corrigan’s home, officers found an untraceable firearm, ammunition and testosterone.

Prosecutors initially charged Corrigan with felony counts for being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of 60 rounds of ammunition and for possession of an untraceable gun. He was also facing two misdemeanor counts for secretly videotaping partially dressed women and a misdemeanor charge for possession of testosterone.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19.

