Armed man robs Jersey Mike’s Subs in Paso Robles

November 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Officers are searching for an armed man who robbed the Jersey Mike’s Subs in Paso Robles on Friday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a man armed with a black handgun robbed the sub shop at 2301 Theatre Drive. Officers describe the suspect as a blond man in his 50s or 60s. He was wearing a black mask, black hooded windbreaker and olive colored cargo pants.

After the robbery, the suspect fled westbound on foot towards the Target store. Officers later described shots fired near Target, according to scanner traffic.

CalCoastNews will provide updates on this ongoing search for the suspect.

