Man points replica firearm at Santa Barbara officers, arrested

November 18, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A man landed in jail after he pointed a replica firearm at Santa Barbara police officers during a burglary investigation on Nov. 14.

During the investigation into an alleged burglary at an apartment in the 300 block of West Mission Street, officers knocked on the front door of a witness who lived in a nearby apartment.

While officers were talking to the witness at the threshold of the door, 47-year-old Jeremy Howell appeared directly behind the witness who was using a walker, wielded a handgun over the witness’s shoulder and pointed the weapon at the two officers.

The officers immediately sought cover and drew their guns while the witness pushed Howell back into the apartment, and told the officers the weapon was a pellet gun.

Officers arrested Howell for brandishing a replica firearm and booked him in Santa Barbara County Jail with his bail set at $2,500. Howell is no longer in custody.

