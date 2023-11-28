Body found in ocean off Santa Barbara beach
November 28, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
After tow boat captains discovered an unoccupied boat in the ocean, search crews found a deceased man in the water off of Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara early Sunday morning.
TowBoatUS Ventura captains had been responding to a separate call for service at about 1:30 a.m. The captains then discovered a sailboat with its lights on and sails up, but no one on board.
The tow boat captains then alerted the Coast Guard that a person may have gone overboard.
Crews launched a search for the missing boater. After searching for nearly two and a half hours, Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol personnel found a man’s body in the water.
Authorities have yet to release the man’s identity. An investigation into the death is ongoing.
