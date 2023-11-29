Grover Beach police nab car thief, recover vehicle
November 28, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Grover Beach police officers arrested a felon in possession of a stolen car early Tuesday morning.
After receiving an alert that a stolen vehicle was near the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, officers located a a red Hyundai Elantra in the Vons parking lot. Earlier in the week, a resident had reported their Elantra had been stolen and described the alleged thief.
While inspecting the car, officers saw a man walk out of the grocery store who matched the alleged thief’s description. Ryan Soqui 37, of Grover Beach spotted the officers and ran.
Officers later found Sogui hiding under a bush near a housing complex, but he again ran with officers in pursuit. Ultimately, officers arrested Soqui and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of car theft, grand theft, resisting arrest and for parole violations.
