CHP identifies driver who escaped after high-speed chase in northern SLO County

November 10, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California Highway Patrol has identified Troy Deion Jones Webb as the man for whom authorities have been searching since a high-speed chase in northern San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., an officer pulled over a black Infiniti on southbound Highway 101 near the Bradley Rest Area for speeding. While the officer was approaching the Infiniti, Webb, 23, sped away.

A few minutes later, another officer spotted the Infiniti on Highway 101 in Paso Robles and began a pursuit. Webb got off the highway at Highway 46 West and then back on Highway 101 headed northbound.

Traveling at a high-rate of speed, Webb exited at the Bradley Rest Area, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a hillside. Along with his passenger, 26-year-old Khari Young, the driver fled on foot. Officers arrested Young for resisting arrest.

Webb fled onto Camp Roberts property. Despite a prolonged search, officers were unable to locate him.

Over the last two days, Webb has been sported east of Highway 101 in the San Miguel area, and he may have been seen near the Paso Robles Cuesta College campus, according to the CHP.

Authorities describe Webb as 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Webb was last seen wearing grey or dark-colored sweatpants and a dark blue or similar-colored hooded sweatshirt. He was possibly without shoes.

Officials request that anyone who spots Webb call 911 immediately.

