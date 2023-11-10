SLO man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two children

November 9, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 42-year-old San Luis Obispo man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two children under the age of 14.

Juan Adriel CambrayMiranda sexually assaulted the minors between April 2016 and May 2018. He faces 80 years to life in prison, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

CambrayMiranda pleaded guilty to aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14, sexual penetration of a child under the age of 14 and two counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14.

The San Luis Obispo man’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22. CambrayMiranda will also be sentenced that day for an unrelated residential burglary that occurred on May 31, 2021.

Atascadero and San Luis Obispo police investigated the child molestation case. The SLO County Sheriff’s Office handled the residential burglary case.

