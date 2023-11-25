Deputies investigating Paso Robles city manager after abuse allegation

November 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an abuse allegation lodged by a former mayoral candidate against Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis.

Michael Rivera, a candidate for mayor in 2022, said that Lewis assaulted him during a Homeless Strategic Plan Working Group meeting on Nov. 6. Rivera said that after the city manager grabbed his shoulder, he said he was upset about comments Rivera made about Lewis not living in the city limits, and then said he knew where Rivera lived.

After homeless committee meeting member Ron Cuff asked Rivera to attend the meeting as his substitute, Lewis and Paso Robles Director of Community Services Angelica Fortin said that Rivera was not permitted to serve as a replacement for Cuff, because he was not aware of past actions.

The 70-year-old Rivera then decided to attend the public meeting to keep notes for Cuff, and not to participate.

“When I arrived, Ms Fortin said as I entered the room, ‘Mr. Rivera what are you doing here, your not supposed to be here,’ or something to that effect,” Rivera told CalCoastNews. “I was of course surprised and made it clear to Ms Fortin that this was a public meeting in a public building and I had every right to be there.”

Lewis then allegedly approached Rivera and asked him why he was there.

“I said it was a public meeting in a public building and I had every right to be there,” Rivera told CalCoastNews. “He then grabbed me by the shoulder and continued squeezing my shoulder very hard after which he let go and slapped me very aggressively on the shoulder.”

Following the altercation, as Lewis walked away, he allegedly said, “I don’t appreciate you spreading rumors about me not living in the city.”

Rivera reported the alleged assault to the Paso Robles Police Department, which asked the SLO County Sheriff’s Office to investigate to avoid a conflict of interest.

Lewis has not responded to questions about the alleged assault.

