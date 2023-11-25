Wrong way driver crashes into bridge in Paso Robles
November 25, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
CHP officers arrested a wrong way driver who crashed into a bridge on Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Friday night for allegedly driving under the influence.
Shortly after 5 p.m., a caller reported a driver headed southbound in a northbound lane on Highway 101. Shortly before the call, the same vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run crash on Paso Robles Street near Highway 101.
Before officers arrived, the driver crashed into a bridge on Highway 101.
Officers arrested Richard Gonzalez, 43, for hit-and-run, driving the wrong way on a highway, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. He is no longer in custody.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines