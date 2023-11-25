Wrong way driver crashes into bridge in Paso Robles

November 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

CHP officers arrested a wrong way driver who crashed into a bridge on Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Friday night for allegedly driving under the influence.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a caller reported a driver headed southbound in a northbound lane on Highway 101. Shortly before the call, the same vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run crash on Paso Robles Street near Highway 101.

Before officers arrived, the driver crashed into a bridge on Highway 101.

Officers arrested Richard Gonzalez, 43, for hit-and-run, driving the wrong way on a highway, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. He is no longer in custody.

