Man shot and wounded in Los Osos

November 26, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a gunman who allegedly shot and wounded a man in Los Osos early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a 911 caller reported a victim with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition with non life-threatening wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives searched for the suspect, whom they identified as 20-year-old Christian CambrayMartinez of Los Osos. Deputies located CambrayMartinez nearby and took him into custody.

Authorities booked CambrayMartinez in SLO County Jail on numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon and violating probation. He currently remains in custody with his bail set at $70,000.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

