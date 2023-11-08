Driver escapes following high-speed chase in northern SLO County

November 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A man led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through northern San Luis Obispo County at speeds of over 100 mph on Tuesday night before crashing and then escaping near Camp Roberts.

Shortly before 11 p.m., an officer pulled over a black Infiniti on southbound Highway 101 near the Bradley Rest Area for speeding. While the officer was approaching the Infiniti, the driver sped away.

A few minutes later, another officer spotted the Infiniti on Highway 101 in Paso Robles and began a pursuit. The driver got off the highway at Highway 46 West and then back on Highway 101 headed northbound.

At a high-rate of speed, the driver exited at the Bradley Rest Area, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a hillside. Along with his passenger 26-year-old Khari Young, the driver fled on foot. Officers arrested Young for resisting arrest.

The driver fled onto Camp Roberts property. Despite a prolonged search, officers were unable to locate the driver.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...