Driver hits pedestrian on Highway 1 near SLO sheriff’s office
November 29, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver struck and injured a male pedestrian on Highway 1 near the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.
The pedestrian ran in front of the vehicle on southbound Highway 1 by Kansas Avenue at approximately 10:37 a.m. Following the collision, the pedestrian was lying in the roadway, according to an initial report on the CHP call log.
Responders transported the victim to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the CHP.
