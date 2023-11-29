SLO County fees skyrocket following more than 8% salary increases

November 29, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County residents will see many fees skyrocket in 2024, with county staff forecasting a 9% increase in revenue from fees. The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to approve the bulk of requested fee increases, with plans to bring proposed fee increases regarding building and planning back early next year.

Staff’s reasoning for the increases is to cover the cost of providing permits and other services. In 2022, the county projected an 8.1% increase in county payroll, boosted primarily by large increases in the salaries of management staff and officials.

While many departments elected not to raise fees, the Planning and Building Department fees are slated to raise by 21% and SLO County Parks by 103%. Of the 2,519 fees currently in the county, 25% are expected to increase and 3% to decrease. In addition, the county plans to add 47 new fees and delete 22 fees.

During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg questioned proposed increases in building fees while the county is promoting an increase in low-cost housing. She wanted to pull three planning and building fees for further review: the technology fee, the initial deposit fee and the consultant management fee.

After noting that their constituents are already facing steep cost of living increases, Supervisor Debbie Arnold said she was opposed to the fee increases without first looking at cutting costs.

Ortiz-Legg then made a motion to approve all proposed fee increases aside from the planning and building department fees, which will be discussed in January or February.

The board then voted 3-2 to approve the motion, with supervisors John Peschong and Arnold dissenting.

