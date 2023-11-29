Front Page  »  

SLO County fees skyrocket following more than 8% salary increases

November 29, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County residents will see many fees skyrocket in 2024, with county staff forecasting a 9% increase in revenue from fees. The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to approve the bulk of requested fee increases, with plans to bring proposed fee increases regarding building and planning back early next year.

Staff’s reasoning for the increases is to cover the cost of providing permits and other services. In 2022, the county projected an 8.1% increase in county payroll, boosted primarily by large increases in the salaries of management staff and officials.

While many departments elected not to raise fees, the Planning and Building Department fees are slated to raise by 21% and SLO County Parks by 103%. Of the 2,519 fees currently in the county, 25% are expected to increase and 3% to decrease. In addition, the county plans to add 47 new fees and delete 22 fees.

During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg questioned proposed increases in building fees while the county is promoting an increase in low-cost housing. She wanted to pull three planning and building fees for further review: the technology fee, the initial deposit fee and the consultant management fee.

After noting that their constituents are already facing steep cost of living increases, Supervisor Debbie Arnold said she was opposed to the fee increases without first looking at cutting costs.

Ortiz-Legg then made a motion to approve all proposed fee increases aside from the planning and building department fees, which will be discussed in January or February.

The board then voted 3-2 to approve the motion, with supervisors John Peschong and Arnold dissenting.


Just wait until the city of SLO gets into the act with its Climate Action Plan to require just about every building in the city limits to “update” its heaters, refrigerators, windows and just about every appliance so some bureaucrat can feel good about himself. The fee for a new hot water heater is a whopping $800. That is in addition to the cost of the heater, installation of it and disposal of the old one. New windows to replace old single-pane windows? $600 permit fee and a blueprint of your house. Considering the thousands of these requirements, one can easily see” Climate Action” is just another way for the city or county to make money – literally millions of dollars – at the expense of property owners and renters. But don’t worry, our landfills are ready and eager to absorb thousands upon thousands of working but now banned appliances. These mandates are an ecological disaster but hey, local government needs the money so it must be ok.


0

The plan review cost is almost the same cost of the consultant preparing the darn plan? This is out of hand.


4
