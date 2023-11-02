Fire burns nearly 50 acres along Highway 1 near Morro Bay

November 1, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burned approximately 47 acres along Highway 1 on the outskirts of Morro Bay Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters have achieved full containment.

Shortly before noon, a caller reported the blaze burning near Highway 1 and Teresa Road, according to Cal Fire. Officials closed northbound Highway 1 at San Bernardo Creek Road as Cal Fire personnel and Morro Bay firefighters battled the blaze.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze after battling it for about two hours. They fully contained the blaze by about 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Highway 1 reopened, though firefighters continued working along the roadway throughout the afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries.

