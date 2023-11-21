Fire burns RV at San Simeon campground

November 21, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An RV burst into flames at a campground in San Simeon on Monday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a caller reported an RV on fire at Simeon Creek Campground located at 500 San Simeon-Monterey Creek Road. Firefighters arrived and found the RV fully engulfed in flames, according to the Cambria Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the the blaze, preventing it from spreading. Cambria firefighters assisted Cal Fire personnel with extinguishing the blaze. Firefighters remained on scene for about two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

