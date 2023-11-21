Defendant accused of trying to disrupt SLO County fraud trial

November 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Defendant Ryan Wright’s alleged antics led to multiple delays during a civil trial on Monday in Paso Robles, though the judge declined a request to admonish Wright.

Wright (formerly known as Ryan Petetit) and his partner John Belsher are fighting allegations they bilked Jeff and Debora Chase out of more than $2 million they invested in three of the developers’ projects. Following a three week pause, the civil trial was scheduled to restart on Nov. 20.

During the pause, on Oct. 30, FBI agents arrested Wright at his home in Grover Beach and then transported him to the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center. Wright is suspected of paying nearly $100,000 in bribes and gifts to former San Luis Obispo County supervisor Adam Hill.

On Monday morning, Wright appeared to be attending the meeting via Zoom. Though the video was off, you could hear rustling in the background. Wright did not respond to requests from Superior Court Judge Michael Kelley that he could hear the trial.

Belsher, who as an attorney is representing both himself and Wright, argued they should not proceed with the trial without Wright’s attendance. The trial was delayed until the afternoon session.

During the break, a legal representative of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center contacted the court clerk, with their conversation playing on Zoom. The legal representative said jail staff checked Wright into the trial through Zoom, and that Wright went back to his cell after claiming the trial was over for the day.

A guard then noted that Wright was listening, but maybe Wright did not want to talk to the judge.

After the trial reconvened at 1:30 p.m., the Chases’ attorney Kurt Wilson asked the judge to admonish Wright for failing to respond and delaying the trial. Belsher argued that Wilson was repeating hearsay.

The trial then stated without the judge admonishing Wright, who had returned to the hearing via Zoom. A few hours later, Wright ended the Zoom connection without informing the court. Judge Kelley voiced concerns over prolonging the trail, before saying that because Wright is represented by an attorney, he does not need to be present.

