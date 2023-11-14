Fire destroys home by Lake Nacimiento

November 13, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire engulfed a multi-story home beside Lake Nacimiento Monday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported a fire at a house in the 8800 block of Circle Oak Drive within the Oak Shores neighborhood. All residents managed to make it out of the home, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire and Paso Robles firefighters battled the blaze. Firefighters contained the blaze to the the home and mitigated the threat to vegetation and neighboring structures.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for four to five hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

