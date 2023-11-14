SLO police searching for suspects who tagged downtown buildings

November 13, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers are searching for three suspects who allegedly spray painted graffiti on buildings around downtown SLO.

Police say the trio is suspected of extensive tagging of the Marsh Street parking structure, several downtown buildings, a bus stop and some trees. police released surveillance footage of the suspects inside the stairwell of the parking garage. One of the suspects appears to be holding a spray paint bottle.

The police department requests that anyone who can identify the suspects contact Officer Kauth at (805) 594-8067.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...