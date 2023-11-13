Front Page  »  

Morro Bay considering ordinance addressing shopping cart theft

November 13, 2023

 

By KAREN VELIE

In an attempt to clean up the nuisances stolen and abandoned shopping carts create, the Morro Bay City Council is looking to adopt an ordnance requiring stores to manage their carts, according to the Nov. 14 agenda.

City staff is recommending the council adopt an ordinance that places primary responsibility for retrieving stolen and abandoned carts on business owners. If passed, the ordinance will require store owners to mark each cart with a warning that it is illegal to take carts along with the store’s name, address and phone number.

In addition, store owners will need to secure their carts when the store is closed and to produce an annual abandoned shopping cart prevention plan.

If police officers find an abandoned cart, they will inform store staff about the cart. Store staff will then have 72 hours to collect the cart. Failure to retrieve the cart within three days will lead to a $50 fine.

“The overall objective of this ordinance is to establish a foundation with the retail industry to ensure
that the abandoned shopping cart prevention plan is responsive to the needs of the community for a
clean and safe environment,” according to the staff report.


Why oh why do these city big shots keep coming up with such crazy idea? Why not arrest the people (idiots) who steal the shopping carts. Problem solved very quickly. Tada :)


City of Morro Bay here is a thought, arrest and have real consequences for the people actually stealing the carts?


Dear City of Morro Bay,

The stores DO NOT take their carts and leave them all over. To fine them is insane!!!

We all know where the problem lies. Signed a Morro Bay Grocery Shopper


Though I’m leery of how much impact a warning label can have, otherwise, I fully support this plan.


I don’t really care mych, one way or other, about shopping carts and can’t think of any instance where I’ve noted the blight of an abandoned cart, but the fundamental principal that producers/distributors need to bare responsibility for the products they produce would serve society well.


In the 1950s manufacturing interest groups gave birth to the American anti litter movement with ad campaigns and lobbying groups like “Keep America Beautiful”


Remember the precocious little brat, Susan Spotless, who berated adults in the 1960s or the crying Indian (turned out he was actually Italian) with a single tear down his cheek? Those were actually part of an industrial propaganda campaign to convince American consumers that they, not the manufacturers, were 100% responsible for the products they produce as a way to externalize costs of bringing their product to market.


Today, our landfills runneth over because producers have no incentive to reduce needless packaging.


So, if this gets people to look towards the producers of stuff to take some responsibility for what they produce, then I support it


