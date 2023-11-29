Paso Robles man sentenced to 50 years to life for raping children

November 29, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A judge sentenced a Paso Robles man on Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison for raping two children under the the age of 10.

Eric Allen Moore, 33, sexually abused the victims between 2017 and 2022. Prosecutors charged Moore with 13 counts that included sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child.

Last month, Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of having sex with a child under the age of 10. Moore admitted he held a position of trust with his two victims and that they were particularly vulnerable.

The Paso Robles Police Department investigated the victims’ accusations, and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted Moore.

“While it is tragic to see children so terribly victimized by someone they are supposed to trust most, I am amazed at the resilience and courage shown by these two young survivors,” Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard said in a statement. “I commend both for having the strength to speak up and not stay silent.”

