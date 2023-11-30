Pedestrian injured after being struck by a car in Arroyo Grande

November 30, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after being struck by a car on Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported a car had hit a pedestrian on Grand Avenue at the Highway 101 overpass. First responders transported the pedestrian, who was suffering for moderate to severe injuries, to a local hospital.

Investigators do no yet know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

