Pedestrian injured after being struck by a car in Arroyo Grande
November 30, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after being struck by a car on Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande.
Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported a car had hit a pedestrian on Grand Avenue at the Highway 101 overpass. First responders transported the pedestrian, who was suffering for moderate to severe injuries, to a local hospital.
Investigators do no yet know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines