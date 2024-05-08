Paso Robles City Council votes to dump paid parking

May 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to dump the controversial paid parking program after rejecting a referendum to repeal the ordinance because of errors in the petition.

Multiple public speakers demeaned the council, saying they have failed to represent their constituents who want a chance to vote on the issue. Downtown business owners touted huge increases in revenue without paid parking.

Activist Gary Lehrer discussed the irony of the city council passing an illegal ordinance and then nitpicking at the referendum petition, which the city rejected because of the wrong size type on one line, an issue with the title and a failure to disclose they did not pay signature gatherers.

In response to the thousands of people who signed the referendum petition, Councilman Steve Gregory asked that the council to revisit the paid parking ordinance. While both councilmen Chris Bausch and Fred Strong have repeatedly argued the program harms local merchants, council members Gregory, Sharon Roden and Mayor John Hamon voted to continue paid parking, until Tuesday evening.

Noting he supports the democratic process, Gregory said it was time to abolish paid parking, and that he had no desire to ever talk about parking again.

Without paid parking, Hamon said they will not have the revenue needed to construct a parking garage in the future.

“Legally, there is no way to keep public employees or anyone from staying there all day in those spots and taking away the spots from the people who are going to trade with the local merchants,” Hamon said. “That’s where we are going, and if that’s what you want, it is fine with me. It is your problem at this point.”

An avid supporter of downtown businesses, Bausch said, “Welcome to the light.”

The board then voted 5-0 to repeal the paid parking ordinance.

