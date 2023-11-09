PG&E files Diablo Canyon license renewal application

November 8, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

PG&E on Tuesday filed an application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to renew its license to operate Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The utility had planned on shutting down the nuclear power plant in 2025. However, PG&E has since received backing from both federal and state officials for extending the operating life of Diablo Canyon through 2030, with a goal of providing Californians reliable electricity.

PG&E needs to obtain license renewals from the NRC, as well as regulatory approval from other federal and state agencies in order to keep operating the plant past 2025. A regulation requires that nuclear power plant operators file renewal applications at least five years before their existing license is set to expire. But, PG&E requested an exemption from the regulation, which the NRC approved in March.

On Tuesday, PG&E submitted an application to renew its operating licenses for both reactors at Diablo Canyon for an additional 20 years. While 20 years is standard for an NRC license renewal request, current state law only calls for keeping the San Luis Obispo County nuclear plant operational through 2030.

When the NRC determines that PG&E’s application is sufficient for its review, a multi-year evaluation process will begin. Diablo Canyon will continue to operate at least until the NRC issues its final ruling on the application.

“PG&E is committed to answering the state’s call to ensure the continued operation of the facility and safely deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy for California,” PG&E CEO Patti Poppe said in a statement. “Diablo Canyon is a treasure and tremendous resource for the state, as well as one of the safest operated nuclear power plants in the nation. We are pleased policy makers see the value of DCPP. It would be a great honor to continue serving California for as long as the state supports the operation of the facility.”

