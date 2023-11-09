San Luis Obispo teen steals car, crashes into bicyclist

November 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A 15-year-old San Luis Obispo resident is in custody after he allegedly stole a car and crashed into a bicyclist, police said.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, a woman reported her car had been stolen from the 800 block of Pismo Street. Later in the day, a teen driving the stolen car hit a bicyclist in the intersection of Santa Rosa and Buchon streets, and then fled the scene. The cyclist was not injured.

The driver and passenger abandoned the car on Johnson Avenue and ran. Officers found the 15-year-old driver on the 1100 block of Pismo Street and arrested the teen on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run.

The teen was then booked in San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall. Officers were unable to locate the teen’s passenger.

