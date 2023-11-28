Santa Maria men arrested for Thanksgiving shooting
November 27, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Santa Maria men following an apparent drive-by shooting near Goleta on Thanksgiving morning.
Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 caller reported a shooting from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Ellwood Ranch Road. As deputies came out to the scene, the suspects fled in a vehicle toward Cathedral Oaks Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Shortly afterwards, a deputy spotted the suspects’ vehicle in the 7000 block of Hollister Avenue and attempted to stop it. The driver did not stop and then led deputies on a short chase.
The pursuit ended when the driver hit a stretch of sidewalk. Both occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.
Deputies quickly apprehended the suspects, 37-year-old Alejandro Maldonado and 31-year-old Edgar Bribiesca-Puga.
Investigators searched the suspects’ vehicle and found items stolen from an Elmwood Ranch Road home. Likewise, deputies found the handgun that was used in the shooting. The firearm was a .40 caliber ghost gun, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities booked both Maldonado and Bribiesca-Puga in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on felony charges including attempted murder, assault with a firearm, conspiracy, grand theft and burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, vandalism and possession of burglary tools.
Maldonado was also booked on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, driver allowing a firearm to be discharged from a vehicle, evading and driving the wrong way while evading, as well as misdemeanor offenses of reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. He is being held without bail for a probation violation.
Bribiesca-Puga was also booked on felony charges of shooting at a person from a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of an un-serialized firearm. He is being held with his bail set at $1 million.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines