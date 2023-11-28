Fee increases – SLO County’s self fulfilling prophecy

November 27, 2023

OPINION by MIKE BROWN

The annual San Luis Obispo County fee increase ritual will be celebrated during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The county negotiates higher salaries and then pleads the need to raise the fees to cover some of the cost. Meanwhile your one lot subdivision takes two years and $50,000 in fees as well as your own applicant costs for engineers, architects, environmental experts, and a Native American monitor.

The underlying theory is that users of government services that do not befit the public at large should pay for them so as not to consume tax supported services, which benefit everyone. Accordingly, citizens should pay fees for services such a public golf courses, beach parking, airport operations, document filing, hunting and fishing licenses, gun licenses, and hundreds more.

On the other hand, services such as policing, fire protection and suppression, public prosecution and defense of criminals, jail, snow plowing, some health services, social services, and public education are regarded as beneficial to the entire society and are largely covered by taxes.

There is a gray area in-between where services such as flu shots, local parks, libraries, etc., are often funded by both taxes and fees. These often are set on a graduated basis to subsidize the poor.

Public transit was once entirely supported by charges but has now become mostly subsidized by general taxes and the rip off of gas taxes. Roads are funded by a combination of general taxes, user charges, excise taxes, and tolls.

The underlying problematic historical trend is the evolution of local government regulation from tax supported to fee and excise tax supported over the past 70 years.

Originally, governments viewed land development, agricultural expansion, and commerce as beneficial. But as so-called safety, zoning, and aesthetic regulations expanded massively, academics and public administrators preached the gospel that “users” should pay the costs of being regulated, that is permitted.

This theory has been exponentially expanded under the regime of environmentalism in recent decades through the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), CO2 reduction mandates, and bias against the conversion of land to suburban development (stack-and-pack).

The housing crisis, permanent homelessness, and the decline of the family are all major destructive bi-products.

The underlying problems include:

There are too many regulations.

The regulations are horribly complicated and subjective.

The cost of administering the regulations is too high due to feather bedded processes and government unions controlling the government bodies that determine the efficiency, velocity, and cost of the regulations.

Bias against development by college educated bureaucrats who have been brainwashed by the leftist industrial complex at university planning schools.

NIMBY elites.

Powerful elitist environmental groups who contribute to political campaigns on the one hand and sue over development decisions on the other.

The key operative departments include the Ag Commissioner, Planning and Development, Public Works, Fire, and the Environmental Health Division of the Public Health Department. The County Counsel’s office is an underlying controller secretly advising the others in the name of liability prevention.

Once again the board should stop the dance and require the subject departments to demonstrate the process and cost for key components such as a minor use permit, building permit, or well permit in public. These should be done in flow chart format with the time and price of each step documented.

Since most plans are produced and stamped by licensed architects and engineers, backed up by other subject specific experts, how does the county, using liberal arts planners, public administrators, and environmentalists, actually have the expertise to judge a project? It does this by setting up its own subjective regulatory scheme under which the applicant can be treated arbitrarily and must play regulatory roulette while the game board is constantly manipulated.

Why not try a fair game? A project that is in the proper zone will automatically be approved within no later than 90 days, unless the county can document actual violation of public health and safety.

Mike Brown is the government affairs director of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture, and Business of SLO County.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...