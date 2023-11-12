Front Page  »  

SLO County gas prices down, find the lowest prices

November 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Crude oil prices continue to drop, now in the mid-$70s, leading to a steady decline in fuel prices. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped 11 cents during the past week to $5.29, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell eight cents to $5.07 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped six cents to $3.36 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the thirteenth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.32.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

  1. Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.43
  2. Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.45
  3. Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.45
  4. The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.49
  5. Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.57
  6. On Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.57
  7. San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.59
  8. Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $4.65
  9. 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.67
  10. Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.73

