SLO County gas prices down, find the lowest prices
November 12, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Crude oil prices continue to drop, now in the mid-$70s, leading to a steady decline in fuel prices. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped 11 cents during the past week to $5.29, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell eight cents to $5.07 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped six cents to $3.36 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the thirteenth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.32.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.43
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.45
- Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.45
- The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.49
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.57
- On Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.57
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.59
- Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $4.65
- 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.67
- Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.73
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines