Locals commemorate veterans Day at Atascadero Veterans Memorial

November 12, 2023

By RICHARD BASTIAN

Nearly 1,000 people attended the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on Saturday.

Following the Color Guards presentation that included Central Coast pipes and drums, representatives of all the branches of the U.S. armed forces entered, signaling the beginning of events to follow. Presenters awarded more than 20 veterans quilts of valor.

During the ceremony, Estrella Warbirds flew overhead.

Multiple members of the armed services attended in their uniforms.

