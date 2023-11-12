Locals commemorate veterans Day at Atascadero Veterans Memorial
November 12, 2023
By RICHARD BASTIAN
Nearly 1,000 people attended the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on Saturday.
Following the Color Guards presentation that included Central Coast pipes and drums, representatives of all the branches of the U.S. armed forces entered, signaling the beginning of events to follow. Presenters awarded more than 20 veterans quilts of valor.
During the ceremony, Estrella Warbirds flew overhead.
Multiple members of the armed services attended in their uniforms.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines