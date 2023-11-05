SLO County gas prices still dropping, find lowest prices
November 5, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Lower crude oil costs have led to a steady decline in fuel prices. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped 19 cents during the past week to $5.40, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 14 cents to $5.15 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped nine cents to $3.42 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.39.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.57
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.65
- Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.67
- Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.75
- Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.77
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.77
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.77
- Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $4.79
- Shell – Atascadero, Morro Road: $4.79
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.79
