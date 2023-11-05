Front Page  »  

SLO County gas prices still dropping, find lowest prices

November 5, 2023

Gas prices

By KAREN VELIE

Lower crude oil costs have led to a steady decline in fuel prices. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped 19 cents during the past week to $5.40, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 14 cents to $5.15 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped nine cents to $3.42 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.39.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

  1. Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.57
  2. San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.65
  3. Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.67
  4. Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.75
  5. Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.77
  6. Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.77
  7. Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.77
  8. Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $4.79
  9. Shell – Atascadero, Morro Road: $4.79
  10. Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.79

Friend just returned from Tulsa Oklahoma gas $2.90 Gal there who’s ripping off who here in Ca. Still Diesel is another $1 gal than gas why is that ?


