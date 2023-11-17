SLO County to consider terminating high-level employee
November 17, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is holding a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the discipline or termination of a high-level employee.
At 1:30, the board will hold a special meeting. The discussion regarding the termination or discipline, along with witness testimony, is generally held in closed session. However, the employee has the right to demand the complaints be heard in a public session.
Following the closed door session, a representative of the SLO County Counsel’s Office will report any actions taken. CalCoastNews will provide additional information following the meeting.
