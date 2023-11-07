Teen girl struck and killed by train near Goleta
November 6, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A train struck and killed a 16-year-old girl who was on the railroad tracks near Goleta Monday morning.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the train hit the teen by the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue. It is unclear what the girl was doing on the railroad tracks.
Officials are withholding the identity of the teen until her relatives are notified. The fatal collision caused delays for Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains along the coastline.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines