Teen girl struck and killed by train near Goleta

November 6, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A train struck and killed a 16-year-old girl who was on the railroad tracks near Goleta Monday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the train hit the teen by the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue. It is unclear what the girl was doing on the railroad tracks.

Officials are withholding the identity of the teen until her relatives are notified. The fatal collision caused delays for Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains along the coastline.

