3.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Avila Beach
December 27, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit near Avila Beach on Wednesday afternoon, near the Diablo Canyon power plant.
The earthquake struck at 12:05 p.m. about 5 miles northwest of Avila Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake caused mild shaking, with no damage reported.
Several smaller earthquakes occurred before and after the quake.
