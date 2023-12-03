3.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Avila Beach

December 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit near Avila Beach on Wednesday afternoon, near the Diablo Canyon power plant.

The earthquake struck at 12:05 p.m. about 5 miles northwest of Avila Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake caused mild shaking, with no damage reported.

Several smaller earthquakes occurred before and after the quake.

