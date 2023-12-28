Wrong way driver causes three car collision in SLO

December 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A wrong way driver on southbound on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo caused a three-car collision near Broad Street, according to the CHP.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., several callers reported a driver headed northbound on southbound Highway 101. In less than a minute, several callers reported the wrong way driver had crashed into several vehicles.

The driver then attempted to flee on foot, though he was later taken into custody, according to scanner traffic.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital. CalCoastNews will provide more information after it becomes available.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...