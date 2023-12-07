Atascadero City Council selects new police chief

December 6, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero City Manager Jim Lewis announced Wednesday he had selected Daniel B. Suttles to fill the chief of police position.

On Dec. 12, the Atascadero City Council will have the final say on the proposed appointment. If confirmed, Suttles will take the helm on Jan. 8.

“Dan is the perfect person to lead our Police Department at this time in our city,” Lewis said. “He is a humble, collaborative servant leader that has an excellent grasp on modern police practices, while understanding the unique needs of a community our size.”

Suttles has 20 years in law enforcement, most recently as the chief of police for the Bear Valley Police Department in the Tehachapi area of Kern County. Suttles began his law enforcement career with the Glendale Police Department starting as a patrol officer and finishing as the lieutenant-patrol commander.

After less than two years on the job, former Police Chief Bob Masterson left the department in Sept. 2022. City officials said incompatible management styles led to the breakup.

