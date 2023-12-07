Overturned wood chipper halts Highway 101 traffic outside SLO
December 6, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A woodchipper that was being towed by a truck overturned on Highway 101 south of San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, blocking lanes and causing traffic to pile up.
The truck went off the roadway at approximately 2:18 p.m. near South Higuera Street. The woodchipper then rolled over and landed on its roof, blocking the numbers 1 and 2 lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Southbound traffic backed up to around Los Osos Valley Road. There were no reports of any injuries.
