Paso Robles man charged with sexually assaulting a child

December 6, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Los Banos police officers arrested a Paso Robles man on Dec. 4 who is suspected of sexually assaulting a child under 14 years of age.

Officers arrested 61-year-old Alfred Leroy Sweet on three charges of lewd acts on a child under 14, two counts of sodomy through threats or fear on a child under 14, and one count of sexual assault on a child under 14.

Following his arrest, officers booked Sweet in the Merced County Jail. He remains in custody with his bail set at $1 million.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...