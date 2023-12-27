California utility bills slightly above national average

December 27, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

While two California cities rank among the urban areas with the highest utility bills in the United States, the Golden State itself falls a little above the national average and well below the most expensive states in terms of utilities. [KTLA]

Utility bills in California average $368 per month, higher than the national average of $351, according to a report compiled by the bill management service Doxo.

The state with the highest average utility bill is Hawaii. Utility bills in Hawaii average $633 a month. Maine, at $500 per month; New Jersey, at $467 per month; Connecticut, at $463 per month; and Vermont, at $428 per month, round out the top 5.

Mississippi has the least expensive utilities. The average monthly utility bill in Mississippi is $255.

Among major cities, Milwaukee has the most expensive utilities, followed by New York, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and San Jose. Utility bills in Milwaukee average $538 per month. New York City has an average of $511; Los Angeles has an average of $455; and Pittsburgh and San Jose both average of $439.

Minneapolis, where the average monthly utility bill is $209, ranks least expensive among major cities.

