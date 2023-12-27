Pizza Hut franchises lay off more than 1,200 California delivery drivers

December 26, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

In the lead-up to California implementing a $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers, two Pizza Hut franchises in the Golden State are laying off more than 1,200 delivery drivers. [Business Insider]

Starting in April, Assembly Bill 1228 will raise the minimum wage for fast-food workers in California to $20 an hour. The law affects 557,000 fast-food workers at 30,000 restaurants statewide.

Ahead of AB 1228 taking effect, a pair of Pizza Hut operators are eliminating their in-house delivery services at hundreds of stores, resulting in a combined total of more than 1,200 driver layoffs, according to federal employment notices. The layoffs, effective throughout February, impact drivers across California, including in the Sacramento, Palm Springs and Los Angeles areas.

Employers are required to give notice of mass layoffs or plant closures, in accordance with The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

Pizza Hut franchise PacPizza, LLC filed a federal WARN Act notice, as did its affiliates, which include Southern PacPizza LLC, CalPac Pizza LLC and Pac Partners LLC.

Another Pizza Hut franchise, Southern California Pizza Co., and its affiliates are also eliminating their in-house delivery services. They are laying off about 841 drivers, according to a Dec. 1 WARN Act notice. Southern California Pizza Co. operates dozens of restaurants in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

One driver being laid off said he was offered $400 severance pay if he kept working until his Feb. 5 layoff date. He had been a driver for nine years, he said.

Following the driver layoffs, customers will need to use third-party delivery apps in order to get Pizza Hut food delivered from the impacted restaurants. Most Pizza Hut locations in California work with delivery apps, such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub.

