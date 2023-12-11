Cambria man killed in crash identified

December 11, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The California Highway Patrol has identified the Cambria man killed Monday morning in a crash in San Simeon as 71-year-old Mark Seidel, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Seidel was headed northbound on Highway 1 near Hearst Castle Road when the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving veered off the right side of the highway and crashed head-on into a Caterpillar asphalt compactor. The crash propelled the SUV off the road and through a five-strand barbed wire cattle fence.

Emergency personnel pronounced Seidel deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

