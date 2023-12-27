Christmas store burglary in Grover Beach lands thief in jail

December 26, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged repeat offender is spending the holidays in jail after he allegedly burglarized a cell phone store in Grover Beach on Christmas.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to a cell phone store on the 1500 block of W. Grand Avenue and found signs of a burglary, including broken glass. After reviewing surveillance cameras, officers began searching for a suspect.

Officers located a man on the 700 block of Ramona Avenue who matched the suspect’s description. The man had cuts and blood on his face and hands.

While searching the suspect, officers recovered electronics, similar to what is sold in the cell phone store. Store staff later confirmed the electronics had been stolen.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Maurice Hampton, who initially lied about his name, for possession of suspected fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, vandalism and providing a false name to an officer. Because of a parole violation, Hampton remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he is currently being held without bail.

